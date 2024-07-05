Jeff Davies Purchases 879,687 Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Davies acquired 879,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,051.52 ($53,367.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

