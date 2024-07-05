Jefferies Financial Group Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.67.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$51.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,669. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

