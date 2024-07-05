Jefferies Financial Group Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at C$24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.34. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.03 and a twelve month high of C$24.95.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

