Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $57.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,504,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.