Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAIZ) Shares Up 6.1%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIZ – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35. 1,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Jet.AI Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

