Jonathan Vassil Sells 4,712 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $120,815.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $818,403.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00.

Shares of TOST opened at $25.31 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Toast by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Toast by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

