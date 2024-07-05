JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $248.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $252.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $370,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

