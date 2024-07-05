JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

SVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.43) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

SVT opened at GBX 2,459 ($31.10) on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,761 ($34.92). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,473.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,509.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56. The company has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,831.37, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.52), for a total transaction of £68,818.76 ($87,046.24). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

