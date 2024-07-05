JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Drax Group
Drax Group Stock Performance
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.