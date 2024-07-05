JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 434 ($5.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Drax Group

Drax Group Stock Performance

About Drax Group

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 395.20 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 637.60 ($8.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.