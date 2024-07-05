JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

