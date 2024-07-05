Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 9.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 2,630,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,382,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

