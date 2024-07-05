Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.76. 10,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.45 and a one year high of $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

