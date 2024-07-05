Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.61

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.61 and traded as high as $47.20. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 7,710 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEQU. TheStreet cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $132.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kewaunee Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 6.01% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

