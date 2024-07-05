Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Senior Officer Sells C$57,200.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Amal Khouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$57,200.00.

Amal Khouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Amal Khouri sold 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$116,022.00.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.27 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0303448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

