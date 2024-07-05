Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $154.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.