Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,183 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $93.18. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

