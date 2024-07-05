Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $432.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

