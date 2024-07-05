Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 115,690.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,746,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 779,381 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,669,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 120,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

