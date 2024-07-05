Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,870 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2,497.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 474,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after buying an additional 456,491 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 141,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 182,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 86,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.17 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

