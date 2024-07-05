Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amgen alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Amgen stock opened at $309.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.