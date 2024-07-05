Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Data I/O Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

