Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 114,000.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day moving average of $142.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.92.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

