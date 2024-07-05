Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPA stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

