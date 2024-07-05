Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of SecureWorks worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,816,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 13,798 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,572.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 81.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.30 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

