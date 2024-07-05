Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

MOAT opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

