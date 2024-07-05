Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 195.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $254.26 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $144.40 and a 12-month high of $260.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

