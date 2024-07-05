Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.