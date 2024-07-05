Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

