Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Photronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Photronics by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $25.17 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

