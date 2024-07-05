Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $279.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

