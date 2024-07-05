Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

