Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

