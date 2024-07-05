Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $216.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.60. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

