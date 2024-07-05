Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

