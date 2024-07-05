Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 23,550 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Xerox by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 30,127.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 1,733.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

