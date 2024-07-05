Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $312.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $312.66.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

