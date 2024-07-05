Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 6,551 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.48 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ARR shares. StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARR

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.