Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 877 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.24 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.