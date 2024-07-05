Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $248,000 Position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Separately, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Performance

FDTX stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $161.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

