Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $810,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47. The company has a market cap of $623.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.