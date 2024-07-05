Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 76,089.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.85 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.43, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

