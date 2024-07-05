KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 2,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.62.

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF

The KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor Index ETF (KFVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of Chinese companies in the 5G and semiconductor-related industries. KFVG was launched on Nov 24, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

