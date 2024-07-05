KWB Wealth Has $309,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,351,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $493.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

