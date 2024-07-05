KWB Wealth Purchases 19,714 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KWB Wealth increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 392.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 2,193,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,845,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 434,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.