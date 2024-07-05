Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 228 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

