Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

C stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

