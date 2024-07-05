Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Purchases 193 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,116.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,020.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,012.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,035.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.