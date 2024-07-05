Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 272 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,739,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 1,552,946 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after buying an additional 730,318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,871,000 after buying an additional 720,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after buying an additional 478,676 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.