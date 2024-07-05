Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 47 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $422.72 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $285.02 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.