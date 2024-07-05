Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 70 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 283,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CMI opened at $272.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

